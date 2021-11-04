Lebanon’s Empower Me Center is daring guests to roll the dice with them for a good cause at its annual casino night event tomorrow.
It all takes place at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, located just off the city square.
Empower Me Center Executive Director Michelle Hill said that Dice and Dreams Casino night is one of her organization’s main fundraisers.
“The money helps us be able to provide activities and opportunities to individuals with disabilities,” Hill said.
The Empower Me Center in Lebanon offers six weeks of summer day camp, single-day camps scattered throughout the year, annual festivals and events, in addition to recreational and adult programs.
It also hosts a Christmas camp, snowball dance, and basketball league, with each program specifically adapted to the physical and intellectual abilities of the participants.
These professionally-led programs provide a safe, positive learning and social environment for children and adults while also educating the larger community about how individuals live with disabilities and encouraging overall inclusiveness.
Some of the adult programs instruct participants through arts and crafts, recreation and field trips. Each program in some way helps advance those participants’ life skills, like ordering from a restaurant or checking out at the grocery store. Those programs can also include household tasks like cooking, self-care and pet care.
Without events like the Dice and Dreams casino night, those services might not exist.
According to Hill, the casino night typically helps the organization raise up to $20,000. She called the event a “welcomed blessing” for what it enables the Empower Me Center to do.
Dice and Dreams is hardly the center’s only fundraiser. An annual golf tournament has become a center mainstay, and earlier this year for the first time ever, the center held a luncheon in April. Hill said that the turnout at the luncheon was even better than they had hoped, and she expects it to serve as a major fundraiser moving forward.
Entertainment and offerings
Numerous casino games will be available for guests to play. Those include poker, blackjack, craps and roulette. The price of admission also grants guests $10,000 of casino money to bet with.
An open bar and hors d’oeuvres is also included with the price of admission. Town Square Social will be preparing the food.
A silent auction for signed memorabilia and other items await winning bidders, with additional casino prizes available for the luckiest winners of the evening.
The event has been held at the Capitol Theatre since it began 5 years ago. Of the partnership, Hill said that theatre owner Bob Black has been great to work with.
“We are very fortunate in Lebanon to have such a wonderful facility to host events like this,” Hill added.
How to get involved
There are two different ways to volunteer at the Empower Me Center, directly and indirectly. The former involves direct engagement with the center’s participants, so one would act as a buddy to assist in various activities.
Indirect volunteers work on things such as the Dice and Dreams fundraiser, serving on various committees and assisting with the publication of the center’s newsletter.
