A popular biker expression goes, “We don’t ride to escape life, rather we ride so life doesn’t escape us.”
Despite a harrowing morning storm Saturday, riders from across the region descended on the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon for the 18th Annual Spring Thaw Bike Show.
Tommy Williams, a.k.a. Scooter, of Both Barrels Promotions in Walter Hill, has been integral in every installment of the Spring Thaw. “We were one of the first shows in the Expo Center when it was new,” Williams said.
Both Barrels Promotions is also responsible for two annual Redneck Rumble events as well as the Motor-Rama in January. According to Williams, Spring Thaw is an event for everybody. “We have bike shows for all kinds of motorcycles. We also have vendors selling new, used and vintage items.”
Williams said that the event is great for his organization because it draws crowds from so far away. “Last year, we had a guy from New Zealand, some Canadians and even an Englishman,” Williams said.
Typically, the Spring Thaw would host a flat track race. “Unfortunately the rain got us,” Williams said.
Several attendees also expressed disapproval about the canceled race, although few folks had alternative suggestions.
Paul Lasko, of Beech Bluff, said the race is normally his favorite part. “I think they should put the race track inside the building, but I don’t know how that would work,” Lasko said.
Lasko could be found at the expo center on Saturday showing off his Honda XR75. The rare bike was one of only about 200 made, and had never even been cranked up. “Evel Knievel used to drive a bike just like this,” Lasko said.
Another of Lasko’s XR75s resides at the Discovery Park of America in Union City.
For many of the attendees, the project can be as much fun as the ride. Mike Howell, lives in Hartsville and was selling his retro Honda Dream motorcycle.
“I found this Dream 2 or 3 years ago. They’re fun to work on and easy to bring back from the brink of disaster,” Howell said. “I thought I’d bring this out here and see if anyone shared my vision.”
Some in attendance had traveled farther than others. Danny Hinton is a preacher in Owensboro, Kentucky. For Hinton, it was just a welcome reprieve to a year in isolation.
“It’s been a year since I completed my first motorcycle build,” he said. “This is my chance to get out and show it off a little bit.”
Hinton worked on motorcycles with his father when he was a child. “I would sit there and hand him the wrenches,” Hinton said.
Hinton’s bike was a 1976 shovel-head, hardtail build. It also caught the eye of other attendees. Mike Byrum of Mt. Juliet said Hinton’s build is one of his “favorite bikes he’s ever seen.”
Byrum wasn’t just there to look though. The bike enthusiast was showcasing a couple of his creations as well. Byrum has attended the Spring Thaw for many years. He talked about going to the first one and taking home first prize in one of the events. While Byrum normally rides a Harley he affectionately calls a Cadillac, he doesn’t shy away from chopping out bikes.
“When you’re driving a chopper like that, it’s the difference between driving a Pinto and a Lamborghini,” he said. “Everyone will break their neck turning and looking at you on a chopper.”
The bike show was not merely for recreational purposes. Paul Gordon was there with a group he represents that lobbies the Tennessee Legislature. They’re currently lobbying to have the helmet law in Tennessee repealed.
Part of the set up on Saturday for Gordon was a carnival-esque ride called Don’t Ride Fried, where participants could wear eye goggles that simulated intoxication. As Gordon puts it, based on his research, the greatest threat to motorcyclists isn’t not wearing a helmet, but rather riding under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.