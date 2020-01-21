Blue Moon Barbecue has new owner

It’s twice for Blue Moon BBQ owner Tom Ferrell, as he has taken over the restaurant he bought 10 years ago but then sold.
Ferrell initially bought Blue Moon in 2010, but in 2012 sold it to his brother-in-law Todd Beaird.
“I had it for two years and then he bought it in 2012,” said Ferrell. “He has had it seven years and then he passed away kind of sudden in December.”
Ferrell said Beaird did a good job with the business during the years he was not involved. However, when he took the business back over he wanted to go back to the way he originally made barbecue.
“Once I took it over after Todd passed, we kind of went back to our original recipes,” Ferrell said. “We used to have a freezer in the building, we took it out. Everything is fresh. All of our vegetables are fresh every day.”
Ferrell said the barbecue is cooked fresh every day. Aaron Phelps, his general manager, prepares the meat every night for the next day. There are no leftovers, Ferrell said, as they sell out every day.
“Aaron makes the sauces fresh about every other day and we make our sides fresh every morning,” said Ferrell. “Our potatoes come in from Idaho about every three days and we hand-cut our fries.”
Ferrell said the building at {span class=”LrzXr”}711 Park Ave{/span}. in Lebanon has always been some kind of barbecue restaurant. He said before he and Beaird had it, it belonged to a man named Little Paul.
“I never knew Little Paul,” said Ferrell. “I know he made barbecue here, too.”
Ferrell said he has worked with barbecue professionally since 1998. He said he has won seven grand championships and finished third in the world at the 2005 Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue competition. He said after Beaird’s death however, he has found himself wanting to stay closer to home.
“It’s always been a passion of mine doing barbecue. People come from all over to eat with us,” said Ferrell. “We don’t compete anymore though, it’s just too much work.”
