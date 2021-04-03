The Wilson County Schools Board of Education has narrowed the field of candidates to replace retiring Director Donna Wright down to two — Jeff Luttrell, WCS human resources supervisor, and Aimee Wyatt, director of state and district partnerships with the Southern Regional Education Board.
Resuming a previously recessed meeting, each board member selected their top two candidates from the five interviewed last month. Rebecca Owens, deputy director for employee relations, then tallied the votes. Luttrell was the top vote-getter, with seven. Wyatt was second with four votes.
The board will interview Luttrell and Wyatt on April 12. It directed Owens to arrange times for the candidates to tour schools, meet with staff and the public. Those arrangements will be announced once they are finalized.
Luttrell is one of two internal candidates to make the final five, the other being Wilson Central High School Principal Travis Mayfield. After spending the first few years of his career as a teacher and coach in Trousdale County, Luttrell moved to Watertown High School is 2000. There, he taught history and coached girls basketball and boys baseball. In 2007, he became principal of Watertown High.
He received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Cumberland University in 1994, his master’s and educational specialist degrees from Tennessee Tech, and his doctoral degree from Liberty University.
Before joining the Southern Regional Education Board in Atlanta, Wyatt began her career as a Spanish, geography and English teacher in Louisiana. In 1996, she moved to Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, where she taught until becoming an assistant principal in 2004. She was MNPS’s executive officer for high schools, supervising more than 100 principals and assistants, when she left to join the SREB in 2017. In her current role, she leads states and districts in the design and implementation of school improvement and professional development plans.
Wyatt earned her bachelor’s degree from Loyola University in 1992, her master’s from Loyola, her educational specialist degree from Middle Tennessee State University and her doctorate from Lipscomb University.
