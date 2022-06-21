The body of a man who had been reported missing was discovered and reclaimed from waters near Cedar Creek Marina on Friday.
As of Monday, his identity has not been made public.
Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department responded to calls from the marina, located at 9120 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet. Witnesses nearby reported having last seen the missing person on Tuesday.
In a report to the police, one neighbor indicated that they last saw the missing person on Tuesday night, “near the dock edge.”
A chair believed to be the missing man’s was recovered from the water, and personal items believed to belong to him were on a nearby table.
According to the police report, “marina management and slip neighbors became concerned that the missing individual may have fallen into the water and drowned.”
Officers searched the marina and nearby boat slips as well as having contacted the man’s family. When divers with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency arrived on Friday, they were able to locate the man’s body, “below the water surface under the boat slip’s dock.”
A medical examiner on the scene preliminarily ruled out any foul play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.