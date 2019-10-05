Bone Jr. joins MTEMC Board of Directors

On Wednesday, the nominating committee of the Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation named Harold "Hal" Gordon Bone Jr. to serve on the MTEMC Board of Directors.
Bone will complete the term of the seat vacated by the July 2 death of his father, Gordon Bone, according to a news release.
Bone was named to the board after submitting his candidacy during the submission period and completing an interview process. Under the MTEMC's bylaws, the member-elected nominating committee has sole authority to fill unexpired terms on the board.
Gordon Bone was a Middle Tennessee Electric board member for 35 years, serving as chairman beginning in 1992.
"Hal will make a great addition to the board; he is a very bright businessman and an ideal ambassador for Wilson County's member," said board Chairman Mike Woods. "Gordon's passing was a shock to us all, but we are pleased that Hal will be completing his father's term. The Bone family means a lot to our cooperative, and I know this would make Gordon proud."
Woods described Bone as a respected Wilson County businessman with varied interests in construction, real estate development and sales, property management, storage facilities, and long-term healthcare. He holds both a real estate brokers license and a general contractors license.
A native of Lebanon, Bone graduated from Cumberland University before receiving a master's degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University in 2001. After college, he began a career in residential construction before expanding into real estate sales, commercial construction and land development.
Seeing a niche in the market in 2004, Hal expanded into self-storage and mobile storage. He continues today to expand this business along with his property management business. To support the aging population in Wilson County, Hal joined with his late father and sister to build The Pavilion, a long-term care facility in Lebanon. They have opened two assisted living communities and will soon be opening their first independent living community in Wilson County.
Bone is married to the former Tracey Landers, and they have five children. He attends Immanuel Baptist Church, has served on the board of directors of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America 2013 Tennessee Chapter, was a former director of Academy Bank, and is a member of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club.
