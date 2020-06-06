Carmen Bouldin has been named principal of Southside School, Wilson County Schools announced Thursday.
She replaces longtime educator and administrator Wendell Marlowe, who announced his planned retirement from the district earlier this spring.
An educator since 2004, Bouldin has served as assistant principal at Southside over the past two years. She came to Southside, along with Marlowe, in 2018. Both were previously at West Wilson Middle School.
The overall experience she brings to the principal’s role at Southside will benefit the students tremendously according to WCS Director Donna Wright.
“Dr. Bouldin has a secondary education background, both high school and middle school, but during her tenure at Southside she has immersed herself in Early Childhood and Elementary Education which gives her an even wider scope of experience,” Wright said in a news release. “An added element is that she will strengthen the transition from middle to high school, by preparing students for that major milestone in moving to a high school. She spent several years at Wilson Central High School as an assistant principal, so it will be a natural, if not easy promotion since Wilson Central is the primary high school feeder for Southside.”
Marlowe knows Bouldin well. The two spent years together learning from each other. As he prepares for retirement, he says that she is more than prepared for her new role.
“Dr. Bouldin’s enthusiasm, innovativeness, and genuine concern for the educational process is exemplary. Her flexibility in working with students, teachers and parents earned her a reputation as someone who truly cares about people,” Marlowe said in the release. “Carmen demonstrates the highest level of professional commitment and competency in her work with colleagues. She gives generously of her time, and often her work extends beyond the school day to help a faculty or staff member. She’s a true academic leader who will raise the level of success at Southside.”
Bouldin has specific goals for Southside.
“With our faculty and staff, we have established a positive and warm working environment that supportively affects our students, providing a family like atmosphere,” Bouldin said in the release. “Our faculty and staff have created an academic and nurturing culture for all students to succeed in all aspects on their educational journey from kindergarten through eighth grade. With a cooperative effort between our school community and the faculty and staff, our goal at Southside will be to continue to grow each year focusing on all needs of our students.”
With uncertainties surrounding the ongoing pandemic, Bouldin is already preparing for added challenges that may develop as we continue to move forward.
“With direction from the county in adhering to state and local guidelines, and planning within our leadership team, we will use fidelity and prudence in keeping a students’ first approach to provide resources in whatever platform of instruction is delivered while providing students with social and emotional resources to create an environment conducive to whole child needs,” she said.
Bouldin holds a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in English from University of Memphis, a master’s in educational administration from Bethel University, and a doctorate in educational leadership and professional practice from Trevecca Nazarene University. She will officially begin her new role on July 1.
Submitted to the Democrat
Log In
