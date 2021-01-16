CHATTANOOGA — A 12-year-old Tennessee boy has been charged with murder in the stabbing of a 12-year-old girl, police said.
Officers responded early Thursday to a Chattanooga home and found the girl with multiple stab wounds, police said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators interviewed the boy at the scene and charged him with first-degree murder, police said.
Police have not released any more information, including the names of the victim and suspect. An investigation is continuing.
