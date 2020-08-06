State Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, has been appointed to a new joint ad hoc committee to study the current authority granted to the executive branch and the courts with regard to emergency powers. The committee will report back prior to the beginning of the 112th General Assembly.
The 17-member panel was created by Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and Lt. Governor Randy McNally at the request of members from both legislative bodies. The purpose of the committee is to provide more clarity regarding the emergency powers of both the judicial and executive branches in the event of unprecedented events like the COVID-19 pandemic or other emergencies.
“Nothing can really prepare you for how to govern during a pandemic and Gov. Lee has obviously been faced with some difficult decisions during these historic and unprecedented times,” Boyd said in a news release about the appointment. “We don’t know what the future holds for our state, and this committee will evaluate and ensure that the policies in place are effective so that future governors, general assemblies as well as partners in the judicial branch are well-prepared for future emergency situations and know the scope of their powers.”
Boyd’s district includes Cannon and parts of Wilson and DeKalb counties. He currently serves as the chair of Consumer and Human Resources Committee along with being a member of several other committees.
— Submitted to the Democrat
