Wilson County’s two elected state representatives, Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, and Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, took a Cumberland University podium Wednesday to deliver remarks about the state of Tennessee. By both legislator’s approximations, the state of the state is as strong as it has ever been.
Boyd began by highlighting some of the key elements to that strength. He said that what sets Tennessee apart from other states is the sourcing of government revenues. Boyd said he was proud Tennessee derives so much revenue from consumption, because when things hit the fan last year, the state was equipped to withstand the blow.
Expanding on the theme, Boyd said that when everyone was forced to isolate in their own space, they started going online for the things they needed everyday. But for a recent law change that permitted sales tax collection from online sales, that money might have been lost.
Boyd transitioned his discussion to where he sees room for improvement. One such act he believes will streamline addressing a pertinent problem facing Tennessee was the governor’s decision to reel in expanded unemployment. The new law will roll the state’s share of unemployment back to pre-pandemic levels.
The state representative said this was crucial to getting Tennesseans back to work. By his math, anyone making less than $20 per hour was financially incentivized to remain on unemployment. However, he did not make mention of any plans to improve average wages for Tennesseans once they do go back to work. The state’s current minimum wage is $7.25. At 40 hours a week that equals $290, which was roughly the amount of unemployment Tennesseans were receiving from the state during the expanded unemployment window.
Transitioning to another controversial topic, Boyd said the legislature made several key moves to protect the integrity of elections. It made voting under the influence a crime much like driving under the influence. He added that new watermarks would be included on absentee ballots to make them safer.
One final note Boyd made, was about monetary compensation for collegiate athletes, an issue he said he did not support. However, given the trends he sees around the country he thinks it’s coming with or without his support.
Boyd commented that if a player wants to make a little money on the side for an appearance that would be ok as long as the school wasn’t the one paying.
He justified that stance by saying he didn’t want anything to deter top recruits from choosing Tennessee.
Mt. Juliet’s representative, Lynn, also brought up some key legislation of which she is proud. Lynn said she helped pass a law that would require the burial or cremation of fetal remains.
Lynn also pointed to a new law about civil asset forfeiture that allows individuals to seek compensation for attorney and court fees if found to be not at fault.
For instance, if an individual is found to be in possession of money exceeding $10,000, authorities can claim that money was collected illicitly and seize it.
Lynn made mention of a group commissioned by the state to explore the legalization of marijuana.
Lynn said she doesn’t support casual use of the drug, but accepts the inevitability that it will be rescheduled by the federal government. She worries that its use may conflict with worker’s compensation cases and endanger the safety of employees around the state.
For Lynn, the biggest accomplishment of the year was getting through COVID.
She said that the plexiglass barriers erected to ensure social distancing had deflated enthusiasm on the Capitol floor. “We really are like a family,” she said referring to Congress.
Lynn added that not getting to meet with constituents under normal circumstances made governing difficult, so it was wonderful to be getting back to normal.
