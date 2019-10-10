Boyd speaks to Rotary

Republican state Rep. Clark Boyd of Lebanon spoke Tuesday to the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club, of which is a member, about the recently completed legislative session. Among the issues Boyd said were successfully tackled were criminal justice reform, career/technical education, teacher pay, school safety and TennCare.
Mike Alexieff • Lebanon Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.