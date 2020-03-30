Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital has accepted 25 patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, where dozens have tested positive for COVID-19.
None of the patients brought to Lebanon tested positive for the disease.
The Gallatin nursing home has been closed to be thoroughly cleaned before it will reopen and those who were evacuated can be returned.
The hospital released the following statement:
“In collaboration with Unified Command, a joint operation between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (VWCH) has received 25 residents from Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. These residents have been tested and are negative for COVID-19. However, we will continue to follow all appropriate precautions with these patients and all others under our care to protect their safety and that of our staff.”
