Britt Linville has been recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
A state of Tennessee program, this initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service.
Linville received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Linville was nominated by Anne Barger, who recognized Britt’s 20-plus years of volunteerism in Wilson County and its school systems. Linville contributes to Wilson County in a number of ways. Daily, you can find him picking up food and supplies for the Family Resource Center and families throughout the community.
Most weekends, he is in the gym volunteering for the youth basketball league or delivering food.
Barger’s application for Britt included quotes from several members of the community boasting about Mr. Linville’s generosity and kindness:
“Whether in his volunteer role in youth sports or delivering resources, Britt has shown great care for people. He has been a majority of one when it comes to his passion for our schools and community,” said Pastor Chuck Groover of Victory Baptist Church.
“I think of Britt as the trunk of the tree. He helps the community through his branches of networks. He also gives credit back to others when he volunteers,” said Yvonne Kittrell, a retired school principal.
Barger described Britt as a man of his word who has eliminated barriers that may prevent children in our county from being successful in school, both academically and socially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.