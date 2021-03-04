Lebanon businessman John B. Bryan has been named to chair The Community Foundation of Wilson County.
Bryan replaces Bob Black, who has served as chairman of the local nonprofit for four years.
The Community Foundation of Wilson County is supervised by an all-volunteer board and is an affiliate organization of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
“I look forward to serving as chair of The Community Foundation of Wilson County and I am especially eager to work with those who freely give of their time to serve on this board for the benefit of the many local nonprofits that make a difference daily in so many lives across our county,” Bryan said.
He commended Black’s leadership with the organization saying he had been a major factor in seeing the nonprofit gain significant public recognition, in securing the Annual Whip Crackin’ Rodeo as a major fundraising event for The Community Foundation and being a key “hands-on” leader in the effort to help victims of last year’s tornadoes.
“Bob Black continues to be a valued member of our community. He and his wife Pam unselfishly give of their time and resources in service to others. The time he has spent as chair of The Community Foundation of Wilson County is just one example of his dedication to our local community,” Bryan said.
Scott O’Neal, an executive officer of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee who serves as a liaison to county affiliate organizations, said Bryan is to assume the post as chairman immediately.
“I look forward to working with John and I am confident that through his leadership he will continue the progress the organization has realized in Wilson County.
“The Wilson County affiliate has been fortunate to have had the service of Bob Black for the past several years. He has made significant contributions that will make a lasting difference locally for many nonprofits,” O’Neal said.
A lifelong Lebanon resident, Bryan, who has been active in a number of civic and community endeavors, has been a licensed insurance agent since 1984 and is a member of the THW Insurance firm. Before joining THW he held ownership and administrative positions in newspaper publishing for some 25 years and served as vice-president and officer of a local community bank for nine years.
He has served in all offices of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club as well as lieutenant governor for Division II of the Kentucky-Tennessee District of Kiwanis International.
He is a past board chairman of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and has served on the boards of Prospect Inc. and Hearthside at Castle Heights.
Bryan currently serves on the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County and is a board member and secretary of the Wilson County Industrial Bond Board. He is also president and board member of Cedarcroft Home Inc., a not-for-profit 501©(3) organization that provides housing and other services to the mentally challenged and disabled men.
The Community Foundation of Wilson County has been instrumental over the past several years in providing financial assistance to almost 50 local charities and more recently, when devastating tornadoes struck Wilson and other counties, The Community Foundation was a lead provider in assisting in the recovery effort for homeowners and businesses that were victims of the violent storms.
For more information about The Community Foundation visit cfmt.org.
— Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.