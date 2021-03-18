Representatives from the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee joined Lebanon’s City Council’s zoom meeting Tuesday arguing against an ordinance that would reshape construction in the city.
The ordinance would amend the types of new multi-family development that would be permitted in Lebanon. Specifically, the ordinance restricts construction of new development featuring front-loading garages.
The Lebanon Planning Commission recommended approval of the ordinance by a vote of 8-0 at their meeting last month.
Members from the HBA argued that the change would discourage major demographics from moving to Lebanon. Trey Lewis is vice president of sales for Ole South Properties in Murfreesboro. He said they’ve had their eye on Lebanon for some time.
Lewis said that this move would have “unintended consequences.”
“The best demographics are empty-nesters, active adults and seniors,” said Lewis. “And these plans discourage those types of people from buying.”
Being able to drive into a garage provides a level of safety for cautious senior citizens. Even rear garages cause worries fro some seniors. And street parking isn’t always available or easy to access.
Gary Wisniewski, owner of Landmark Homes of Tennessee, proposed a private/public coalition to address each development project individually.
“Every property isn’t set up for front loads and not everyone is set up for back loads,” Wisniewski said. “That’s where the SP comes in.”
An SP or specific plan would allow for variances in the developers plan pending approval from the city.
Landmark Homes was responsible for designing Five Oaks, a Lebanon subdivision with front-loading garages.
Wisniewski said that townhomes are important entrance ways into homeownership for first-time buyers.
“Not everyone is ready for a single family property, but do we really want the message to be that if you can’t afford a $300,000 house then you need to move somewhere else?”
The council unanimously voted in favor of the ordinance. Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton made the motion to approve, which was seconded by Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack.
Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine questioned the city planning director, Paul Corder about the move. “We didn’t try to re-invent the wheel here did we? Other cities use this?”
Corder acknowledged that while it was uniquely tailored to fit Lebanon, input from other cities had been compiled.
The ordinance will get a second, final reading in April.
