Residents enjoy snacks under the pavilion at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon on Tuesday during the National Night Out event, which brought the Lebanon Police Department, Wilson County Sheriff's Office, Mt. Juliet Police Department and other first responders out to meet the public. The event's goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Bounce houses were set up for the kids, and other community organizations, such as the Red Cross and Wilson County Health Department had information booths set up.
Photos courtesy Lebanon Police Department
