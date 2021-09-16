It’s been said that looking for work can feel like a full-time job, so it’s surely a luxury to be able to browse employment like produce at the supermarket. For job-seekers both young and old, the Wilson County Career Expo offered just that opportunity.
The event paired numerous employers with a resource in high demand right now — employees, in an open meet-and-greet atmosphere. It was also divided into two different time slots, one for high school seniors and the other for adults. It was organized through Wilson Works, a division of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Melanie Minter said the event has served to really help build partnerships between the chamber and the community, while also helping to retain local talent.
For the students attending, Wilson County Schools Career and Technical Education Supervisor Josh Hammond said that the event was great for sowing seeds of future interest as well as opening immediate doors.
“It gives our kids going to college a way to make a connection to come back and get a job, as well as lining up the ones going straight into the workforce,” he said.
Hammond said that a lot of the students have interests that aren’t quite tacked down yet. Exposing them to different careers and fields can help them square their aim. He also believes it’s important for the students to make the connection with the industry professionals themselves as it really drives home the message.
“When I was a kid, I needed to hear things straight from the source,” he said.
In addition to the employers, representatives were on site from numerous technical and post-secondary institutions.
Sue Holland, the human resources manager at Destaco in Mt. Juliet, said that having those options presented to the visiting students helps her make her company’s case. Holland said that an individual has to be over the age of 18 to work for her company, and that many of the positions require skilled trade craftsmen.
“We are looking for experienced machinists. That’s why we like to partner with TCAT. They have a program that trains machinists,” Holland said during the high school session on Tuesday. “If they aren’t sure what they want to do, if they are looking at a trade, I encourage them to look at TCAT.”
While such positions might not be available just yet for high school seniors, it proved a good fit for an adult in the afternoon session. John Simmons said when he decided to attend the expo, he didn’t even realize Destaco would be there. It’s a company he is vaguely familiar with.
After discussing a position with Holland, Simmons said, “The job is right. The pay is right, so I said, ‘Sounds good.’ I’ve got an interview with them Thursday, so I’d say it went awesome.”
Some students came to the expo without all that much in mind about what lay in store.
Jerry Lawrence, a senior from Mt. Juliet said, “To be honest, I thought this was a college fair. I wasn’t really looking for a job.”
The aspiring chef said that he was encouraged by the technical schools attending the expo, but that his culinary interests will likely lead him away to an institute that specializes in it. For now, that remains an ambition, but he did find a job to apply for at the expo.
“I just applied for one actually (QuikTrip) They just opened up down the road and are pretty close,” he said.
Hammond said that as far as securing hires, the expo can serve to help someone find a part-time job right now. “You see hiring signs everywhere,” he noted, so matching applicants with those jobs can set them up for long term success.
Whether they plan to advance in a current role or develop skills applicable for a role down the road, Hammond said it can be a positive for students to have part time jobs. He hoped the expo will make those jobs more attainable.
