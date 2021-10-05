Third graders at Byars Dowdy Elementary recently recently got a chance to get their hands dirty, but it was for a cause that could help them their whole lives.
Healthy Eating at the Table, an offshoot of the Branch of the Vine Fellowship in Mt. Juliet, challenges people to rethink how and what they eat along with where it comes from.
Together with Dalton Teel, a teacher at Byars Dowdy, HEAT founders Shene and Alex Scott have directed their mission to a younger demographic, with hopes of cultivating a lifelong passion for healthy living.
Last week students from Teel’s third grade class joined the Scotts to build some raised garden beds in their school’s courtyard.
While this exercise is enlightening in terms of teaching gardening techniques, Teel explained that it possessed several applicable elements to other parts of the curricula.
“A big part of it is just STEM, science, technology, engineering and math education in general. Anytime we are able to talk about problem solving, we’re able to bring in science, engineering and math. It’s immediately connected to this,” he said.
Going even further, he said, “With reading and writing, the students were doing research about what plants were in season and what would be appropriate to plant and also stories about what they were expecting to happen with the garden. So we were able to incorporate reading and writing as well as science into this all within the garden.”
One student, Zach Wilson, wrote a letter about the garden worth sharing a bit of.
“Today was the day we started the garden. There was a big black tarp and dirt and also cow poop….. Mr. Teel said we will have to be responsible, on time, always safe and respectful… I wish you will come down to Byars Dowdy Elementary school to see the garden.”
Teel studied agriculture in college, and was active in Future Farmers of America in high school and college.
“I have always been very passionate about this,” he said. “I want my students to draw connections of what they are eating and where it comes from.”
Teel’s students seemed eager to get to gardening.
One student, Lily Owen, said, “I have a garden at home and I’m excited that I get to eat and grow my own vegetables.”
Another student, Sammie Luna-Arebalo, said that he has grown some plants but they have mostly been indoor plants. So he is really thrilled to build the beds and garden outdoors.
For the Scotts, it’s broader than just dirt and plants.
“As much as it is for gardening reasons, it’s for health reasons too,” Shene Scott said. “Type 2 diabetes is no longer known as adult onset because kids are getting it. Teaching them about healthier foods so they can live a healthy and long life.”
Alex Scott also said that he sees it as an early development opportunity as well. He said there really aren’t any classes at the elementary or middle school level to prepare them for the possibilities that they become exposed to in high school.
Regina Synomette is the coordinator of school health and student support specialist for the Lebanon Special School District and to Scott’s point, she said the community could be missing out on people that don’t even realize they could be great farmers.
A home gardener herself, it made Synomettes’ heart swell seeing the engagement from the students as they prepped what would become raised beds for a number of vegetables.
Shene Scott said that they were starting with vegetables such as swiss chard, radishes and greens. The seeds that her program was using at Byars Dowdy were from the Baker’s Seed company.
There were a lot of local companies helping out with the endeavor. Home Depot and Tractor Supply from Lebanon donated materials as well as the Lowe’s in Mt. Juliet. The carpet boxes being used to lay under the bed had been donated from a local Dollar General.
Synomette said that this was hardly the first stop as she intends to take this project to other schools around the district.
