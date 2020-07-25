Hosts for the candidates’ forum scheduled for Tuesday at Lebanon’s Capitol Theatre have confirmed that announced City of Lebanon mayoral candidates to be on the November General Election ballot as well as others appearing on the ballot in the August General Election have accepted invitations to attend the event.
The event has been organized by the Wilson County Black History Committee to provide the public with an opportunity to meet and see local candidates and hear their respective views.
The public is encouraged to attend the forum. Doors for candidates will open at 4:45 p.m. and for the public at 5 p.m. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Wilson County Black History Committee, committed to the restoration of historic Pickett Chapel and other local preservation initiatives, said in its announcement about the political forum that “these are important times for our national, state and local governments and that the intent of the July 28 event is to encourage voter participation and provide an opportunity to make voters better informed about issues and those seeking public office.”
Those attending are asked to observe certain restrictions in compliance with health and safety precautions that have been instituted as a result of the coronavirus.
Management at the Capitol Theatre notes that seats will be positioned for social distancing, temperature checks will be taken of all individuals before entering the Theatre, and masks will be required to be worn.
According to management, The Capitol has located decals on the floor for appropriate social distancing and has placed sanitizer stations at multiple locations. Management said the building will be fogged with a cleansing product on the day of the event.
