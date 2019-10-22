On Friday, Dec. 9, 1949, the doors to the Capitol Theatre opened for the first time. The residents of Lebanon and Wilson County enjoyed Betty Grable in Technicolor in, "The Beautiful Blonde from Bashful Bend." Even though times were tough, moviegoers gladly paid the 35 cents for a ticket to see their new favorite film.
The Capitol Theatre had a classic art deco look and was said to be one of the best built buildings in Lebanon. It quickly became the home to many memories and pastimes. However, in 1980, the Martin Triple Theatre opened down the road and after 30 years, the Capitol Theatre was forced to close its doors.
The former theater went through many transitions with multiple groups testing out the space for their own businesses. It wasn't until November 2009, when Bob and Pam Black purchased the space, that there seemed to be hope. Strictly a passion project and a love for the community, the Capitol Theatre slowly began to see new light.
Exquisite architecture, original restorations, an additional meeting space, stunning light fixtures, and more, the Capitol Theatre transformed from a one screen cinema into a multipurpose event venue. In 2013, it was ready to reopen to the public.
Since it's reopening, the Capitol Theatre has become one of Wilson County's top homes for entertainment. Sticking with its roots, patrons can still catch a film a few times a month on the big screen. Taking a step back in time, memories come flooding in. Often a guest will come in to see a film and reminisce about seeing that same film in that auditorium when it was first released 50 years ago. A husband will come in to dance the night away with his favorite oldies cover band holding his wife's hand. They walk into the auditorium together and remember sharing their first kiss in the back row in 1952.
New memories are made everyday as well. Actors are getting their start on the stage during an Audience of One Production musical. Couples say, "I do" surrounded by their family and friends. Milestones are celebrated during preschool graduations and high school proms. And lives are changed during the many fundraisers for some of Wilson County's best-known nonprofits. It truly lives up to its motto as a "stage for any setting."
This year in the Best of Wilson County Awards the Capitol Theatre won the best event space, venue, live music, and live theater.
The owners and staff are celebrating the venue's 70th year with a fundraiser for New Leash on Life. The Nov. 2 event will feature dinner, dessert, and live music from Jamiee Paul. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Single tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at capitoltheatretn.com/tickets. Full tables of eight can be purchased for $350 by calling 615-784-4014. Fifties themed attire is encouraged, but not required. For more information call 615-784-4014. The Capitol Theatre is located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
