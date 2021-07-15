Following a huge injection from the federal government, one local charity is poised to take big strides in the services it provides to clients and guests.
Last month, Compassionate Hands, a housing ministry in Lebanon, received a grant from the second Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, in the amount of $761,400.
According to Compassionate Hands Outreach Coordinator and Case Manager Stephanie Pigg, the financial boon greatly enhances the ministry’s capabilities to carry out its mission to end homelessness. The amount, delineated by the Tennessee Housing Development Authority, will be used to cover staff costs, emergency homeless shelters, rental assistance, homeless prevention and rapid rehousing.
Now with the influx of money, Pigg said the “ultimate vision for Compassionate Hands is to become a renewal service, in addition to offering emergency services and service events”
With grants such as these, very specific and defined uses are required to spend the money. Making sure funds are used within those boundaries will fall on the shoulders of Marcy Carter, the homeless management information system administrator, recently hired with part of the grant.
Compassionate Hands also brought on Mark Taylor as director of community services. Taylor also completed his HMIS training, and will have the final say on whether people qualify for financial assistance.
Funds from the grant are channeled toward homeless prevention and rapid rehousing. Individuals or families that would like to apply for funds from the grant must call the Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee housing hotline at 844-556-7626.
HART will then pass the information to Compassionate Hands case managers who will determine the type and amount of assistance that can be provided.
Pigg said, “We have also recently begun to assist guests with various support services such as ID applications, mail service, online access, and life coach support.”
She added that in the near future, “We will offer classes such as faith and finance as well as trauma healing.”
To get to that step, guests will need to meet with Pigg or Andrew Whittico, another of the center’s case managers, who specialize in identifying needs. “It’s going to be a whole new level of case management,” Pigg said.
The housing ministry, founded in 2012, always aimed to provide more than just a warm shower and hot meal. Through a network of community churches, the organization brought people in from the cold and shared the Gospel.
In the years since it has grown and now has a permanent building just off the square in downtown Lebanon. The Center for Hope and Renewal, 214 N. College Street, is using the space to create a launchpad to coordinate efforts with office and meeting space, ministry storage, and a service center with a kitchen, laundry, and showers.
The CARES Act grant enables the ministry to help local people secure long-term stability.
“It’s as much about finding and maintaining a stable housing situation for those in need as it is just offering to do a load of laundry,” said Pigg.
Compassionate Hands Executive Director John Grant said, “We are honored and excited to be entrusted with these funds. We had several new shelter expenses this winter due to COVID-19, and this grant helped. Moving forward, it allows us to help people get into stable housing and to assist people at risk of eviction. With the eviction moratorium expiring on August 1, we could see a wave of evictions. Everybody loses when there is an eviction.”
Pigg said that a lot of the people they help are temporarily out of a home, and in need of a safety net, as opposed to long-term assistance.
She added that they don’t want to “find apartments for the clients.” It’s more about assisting and providing them direction to seize autonomy in their own lives, she explained. “We wouldn’t just pay rent week to week, with no end in sight.”
Getting the Grant
Grant said that this latest grant came with some growing pains.
“We had never applied for government funding, so the application process was challenging,” he said.
He offered thanks to Mayor Rick Bell’s office, specifically Lebanon Grant Coordinator Anthony Tate, who Grant said, “guided us through a complicated process.”
The CARES Act Grant will run for one calendar year, expiring in June 2022. Pigg is optimistic that in that meantime, they will be able to establish the foundational pieces needed to continue watching Compassionate Hands grow into the service she and all the other employees know it can be.
“I am amazed how God provided talented team members who love this community and who want to serve their neighbors,” said Grant.
The Compassionate Hands logo represents the two coins that the Good Samaritan gave to the innkeeper in Luke 10:35. It serves those team members as a reminder that they are partners in Jesus’ redemptive work of offering hope and renewal to friends who have been battered by the challenges of this life.
