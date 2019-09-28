Cedars of Lebanon State Park will host its 12th annual WPA Day Celebration today, featuring displays, entertainment, competition, and other activities reflecting life in the 1930s in Wilson County.
The Works Progress Administration, established in the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, put millions of Americans to work as part of public works projects during the Great Depression. The event will celebrate the history of the state park and the surrounding area and is free to the public, according to a news release.
The Cedar Forest Lodge, built in 1937 by workers in the federal program, will be open with displays of crafts. Demonstrations and displays at the event will include basketry, pottery, wild edibles, wood-stove cuisine, quilting, genealogy, hat making, military maneuver history, and more. WPA shirts and other items will be sold.
The day's events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include a cornbread cooking contest and a crosscut saw competition. Prizes will be awarded. Events for public participation will include pitching horseshoes and games for children. Food vendors will be present.
The Sadie Ford Heritage Farm and Art Center will be open for tours and demonstrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.