The Wilson County Fairgrounds were rocking and rolling Sunday as the all-day Fourth of July event compounded the anticipation of the fireworks soon to come.
While Independence Day is typically celebrated with sky-lighting explosives, for guests at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon, there was a whole lot more to take in.
The Evermean Evergreen Cloggers performed before a packed pavilion as the opening act for the 129th US Army Band. With Chief Warrant Officer William “Billy” Stepp delighted the audience with classic Journey covers, Specialist Jeremy Bryant orchestrated the band in harmony for a show that could make anyone want to get up and dance.
There was also free photo booth, which let visitors take home a tangible and funny memory from a day that long overdue for many after a year in the pandemic. Hank Lacher, and his wife, Alyssa Lacher, were seen posing with their daughter, Luna, quickly choosing from among the photo booth’s assortment of humorous masks between takes.
The couple lives in Mt. Juliet with their daughter but haven’t been there long. Hank said, “We’re new to the area and wanted to see what’s available for offering.”
He added that he wasn’t disappointed and was glad they’d come to Lebanon for the celebration.
Lebanon’s mayor, Rick Bell, said he wanted to thank everyone who attended the celebration. “It was a great crowd, and it was great to see so many people having fun. Especially all the kids.”
While there were bounce houses and other blow-up playgrounds for the attendant children, just as many if not more, entertained themselves with good old fashioned foot races, or spelling their names’ with sparklers.
Bell commended Patsy Anderson, the event coordinator, for “putting it all together,” adding, ‘’She’s already planning for next year’s event.”
For Anderson, it’s hardly a one-person job, as she was quick to admit. She said it takes a village to pull off the event, and that she was proud of her village.
The event organizer pointed to The Good Wheel Cruisers Classic Car Club and the CMT-Abate motorcyclists as exemplifiers of just how much the community loves to give back. Both organizations hosted drive-in shows during the morning hours of the all-day celebration.
Anderson added that she was in awe of something else, what was on display at car and motorcycle show that didn’t run on gasoline — generosity.
“The money they collect from the registration fees is all donated to the Empower Me Center,” she said.
Empower Me is a Lebanon-based nonprofit that seeks to transform the lives of individuals with special needs through activities and opportunities for growth in a safe, secure environment while providing community education on disabilities and inclusiveness.
For a lot of the guests it was a chance to celebrate a time-honored tradition from a new perspective. Heather and Carol Griffis shared stories about their early memories as children eating watermelon at their grandparents house as they waited for the fireworks. Now the Griffis’ are grandparents and they were taking their grandson, Ryland, to his first Fourth of July celebration.
Many of the visitors expressed delight seeing so many familiar faces out and about in the same place. Lebanon’s commissioner of public works, Jeff Baines, said, “It looked like a lot of folks got out to enjoy the music and festivities, from the food to tossing the football to the fireworks.”
From a law enforcement standpoint, the night went pretty smoothly, according to Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. PJ Hardy, who said the only complaints received Sunday night regarded fireworks being set off after the 10 p.m. window closed.
