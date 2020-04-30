Tennessee Army National Guard member and former city councilor Rob Cesternino plans to formally announce his run for mayor of Lebanon on Monday, joining incumbent Bernie Ash and Cumberland University professor Rick Bell on the campaign trail.
Cesternino represented Ward 3 on the city council from 2010-18, served as mayor pro tempore twice during his tenure and worked on several boards and commissions. He is also the former CEO of Citadel Security Services.
“We’re at a critical crossroads in this city, and we need leadership that is focused on recovery,” Cesternino said of his decision to run. “I’ve got over 30 years worth of experience in leadership in the military during crisis, and I was the CEO of a multi-state, multi-million dollar company during the 2008 financial crisis... . The job of mayor has transitioned a lot in the last 45 days, and I understand the different phases of a crisis and how to respond.”
Cesternino estimates the city’s recovery process from the March 3 tornado and COVID-19 could last between 16 and 24 months. His platform also emphasizes financial responsibility and growth management.
“We need some fiscal responsibility, and we need a plan,” he said. “Sales tax numbers run a couple of months behind, so we’re not going to know until May how big a hit we took in March, but we’re not going to get the revenue that was budgeted. Oftentimes government has the mindset of raising taxes at a time like this, but we cannot tax our way to recovery and cannot recover on the backs of our employees.”
If elected, Cesternino said he would ask department heads to submit budgets with plans to cut 2.5%, 5%, 7.5% and 10% in expenses to account for unforeseen circumstances.
In addition, Cesternino wants to create a seven-person, appointment-based fiscal responsibility commission to help monitor spending throughout the year. He said its members would be finance officers from private companies in the community.
“Their sole mandate will be to bring recommendations to us, because you need another set of eyes besides the mayor and finance commissioner,” Cesternino said.
Regarding growth, Cesternino said his priority would be to promote business investment by focusing on the city’s current assets.
“Every new business, sooner or later, is not going to be the shiny new object in town,” he said. “If I’m the CEO, I want to see how the city takes care of business when they’re not the shiny new object anymore. And I want my administration to be friendly and inviting for anyone looking to start or move a business here.”
Other goals for Cesternino include increasing design standards for buildings, pursuing quality of life projects, taking funding opportunities like special censuses and requiring the Lebanon Planning Commission to include a member appointed from each ward by city councilors.
Lebanon’s city elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, with early voting running from Oct. 14-29. Candidates can begin picking up petitions on June 22, and the qualifying deadline is on Aug. 20.
