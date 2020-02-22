The local business community celebrated Thursday night as the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner.
Nearly 400 people filled the hall at the Wilson County Expo Center, with outgoing chamber board chair Necole Bell passing the gavel to Greg Butler and numerous awards being presented.
“When I stood up here in 2019, I talked about the things I wanted to accomplish, that I wanted the chamber to do and grow,” Bell said. “So we could gain news member and to show the value of the membership you hold and have held for years.”
Among the accomplishments Bell cited was improved marketing and communications, including a revamped website that saw 106,000 visitors in 2019, of which 60% were from out of the county.
“People are looking at us and seeing what we’re doing,” she said.
The chamber also made strides in addressing the serious workforce problem in the county, Bell said.
“We have heard the cries of many voices in our industries that we have — our business leaders in Wilson County — we know we have a shortage of a skilled workforce,” she said.
The chamber is working, in partnership with government, education and industry, to create a full-time workforce development position. Working with county government, a grant has been secured, and principal and CEO Jeff Peterson’s Novamet Specialty Products Corp. has made a financial commitment, Bell said.
Other successes included the Taste of Wilson County and the event featuring University of Tennessee athletic director Phil Fulmer.
“In encourage you to get out there and share your experience, share that your chamber is nourishing relationships, building a sense of hometown by offering family-friendly, community building events throughout the year,” Bell said. “Share that we are making a difference in education, small business, health care, nonprofit, government, industry and more. Share that community still matters to us and we are working to make Lebanon and Wilson County a great place to live, work and play.”
Butler outlined his goals for 2020 as incoming chairman, and completing the creation of the workforce development post was at the top of his list.
“The ultimate deliverable is to continually produce a workforce out of Wilson County from all sources of education with the skills and competencies that are in demand by employers and will be in demand by employers we have yet to recruit,” he said.
Butler also said he wants to see Senior Ride Wilson operational by the fourth quarter of the year. The need for low-cost transportation for seniors in Wilson County is great, he said, and establishment of the self-supporting service is on track.
The following awards were given out
• Ambassador of the Year — Sandra Shupe
• Retailer of the Year — Brooke Porter Hawkins, Market Basket
• Small Business Award — Wilkie’s Outfitters, Wes & Britany Wilkerson
• Industrialist of the Year — Jeff Peterson, Novamet Specialty Products Corp.
• Business Person of The Year — Heather Bay, Direct Flight Solutions
• Non-Profit of Excellence — Habitat Wilson County
• Woman of Excellence — Susie James
• Friend of Education — Vulcan Materials Company
• Lifetime Member — Beulah Garrett
• Volunteer of the Year — Paul Jewell
• Public Servant Award — Judge John Wootten
• Wilson County Sports Council Award — Coach John McNeal
• Distinguished Alumni Award — Randall Clemons
Cedar Tree awards, created to encourage and recognized property owners or leaseholders who excel in preserving or improving the physical environment, went to:
• Anita & Company
• Hartmann Medical Plaza LLC
• Cumberland Presbyterian Church Sanctuary
• Elkins Park — Hobbs Field
• Hal Bone Enterprises
And the 2020 board of directors and officers were installed. They are: Greg Butler chairman of the board; Jay Hinesley, chair elect & Government Relations Division vice chairperson; Tina Winfree, treasurer; Joey Jane Bradshaw, Ambassador Program vice chairperson; Jeff Peterson, Economic Development Division vice chairperson; Curt Baker, Education Division vice chairperson; Laura Headley, Membership Division vice chairperson; Robyn Willis, Special Events Division vice chairperson; and Adam Maxwell, Sports Council Division vice chairperson.
Board members are: Joe Ali, Stephanie Walker Davis, Wes Dugan, Medana Hemontolor, Debbie Lowe, Dale Merritt, Tom Nelson, Lee Oliver, Beth Petty, Past Chairman Necole Bell, and Chair of Past Chairs, JB Owens.
Butler, in addition to thanking the chamber members and volunteers, also thanked the staff: Melanie Minter, president and CEO; Andrea Wilke, vice president of membership and finance; Tonya Jones, vice president of marketing and events; and Kristen Ragsdale, administrative assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.