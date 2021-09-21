Adina Chumley, the director of the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce’s Wilson Works, was among the 46 economic development professionals from Tennessee and eight other states to recently completed the Tennessee Basic Economic Development Course hosted by the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services.
This weeklong course is considered the cornerstone of the Tennessee Certified Economic Developer professional certification program. The course also is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.
Attendees learned best practices in economic and community development, new methods and programs to promote job growth and investment, and discussed emerging trends and factors that shape local and regional economies. This year’s class had a range of participants that included chamber of commerce and economic and community development organization professionals, elected and appointed officials, state government agency staff and community planners.
“After going virtual with TBEDC last year, everyone was excited to be back in person and that showed by the interaction seen throughout the class,” said Program Manager Kim Denton. “They were all engaged, leading to such in-depth and beneficial discussions throughout the week.”
Over the course of the week, the class heard presentations from more than 25 expert practitioners in many disciplines of economic development.
The course closed with a graduation ceremony. After speaking about the importance of servant leadership, UT Institute for Public Service Vice President Herb Byrd III presented completion certificates to each class member. Participants commented that one of the biggest benefits of the experience, beyond the knowledge gained, was the relationships built throughout the week.
— Submitted to the Democrat
