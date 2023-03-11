Changes are coming to the Democrat, changes designed to put the newspaper on a more secure financial footing. But more about that later. First, let me tell you about what’s happening.
Beginning next week, the Democrat will be published two days a week instead of three. Those days will be Wednesdays and Saturdays. Subscribers will continue to get their papers in the mail, and they will be available as usual on newsstands and in stores. In this, the Democrat is late to a trend that began in the early 2000s, picked up during the financial crisis of 2008 and then again when COVID-19 hit in 2020. We can no longer buck the trend.
As part of the reduced frequency, we will be changing some content, as well. Each edition will now have a full puzzles page with two crosswords, Sudoku, Jumble, Word Sleuth, Cryptoquote, Ask Amy and horoscopes. We are discontinuing the comics and the TV grids.
Fortunately, the reduction in frequency will not mean a reduction in staff.
Which leads me back to the “why” of this.
Newspapers get almost all their revenue from two sources — advertising and circulation. Both of those sources have been seriously disrupted, primarily by the internet, something that has decimated the industry. Even casual readers of the Democrat have seen it first-hand. Look at the Democrat of 20, 10, heck, even five years ago, and you would see a paper with much more advertising in it. A similar decline has occurred in circulation as more and more people use their phones and computers to get their news. Yes, we have a robust online presence that includes a digital replica of the newspaper called an e-edition, but that revenue is not replacing the print circulation revenue.
These trends are occurring across the nation. Since 2020, when the pandemic hit, more than 300 U.S. newspapers closed. In the last five years, more than 100 daily newspapers have reduced their frequency. Employment in newspaper newsrooms has declined by half since the financial crisis of 2008. Total advertising revenue for the industry peaked in 2006 at $49.4 billion. In 2020, it was $9.6 billion.
Given all this doom and gloom, is the Democrat in danger of closing? Absolutely not. As I said at the beginning, we are making these moves to put the paper in a more secure financial position. What this means is that our margin — the difference between revenue and expenses — has gotten too narrow for comfort. We are making sure, should the economy turn south or another disaster such as the pandemic strike, the Democrat is in a position to weather the storm and continue serving the community with essential information.
Ultimately, that’s what this is all about — serving the community. My title may say publisher, but I am a journalist and have been for more than 40 years. I got into this business because I believe in its fundamental purpose — to be the eyes and ears of the public in reporting on what our governmental, civic, economic and cultural institutions are doing and to reflect, contribute to and celebrate the communities we serve. We intend to keep doing that, but the financial support of the community is essential.
After all, this is the United States, and our economic system is capitalism. Newspapers have always occupied a kind of strange position — private businesses with their function protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution. We journalists take pride in a career where we feel like we’re informing the public and helping preserve democracy, but we publishers know we can’t do that if we’re not making money. By making these changes, we will continue to fulfill our duty to the community while serving the needs of the business.
