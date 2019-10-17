The Lebanon City Council heard a presentation at Tuesday night's work session about a traffic signal project that seeks to improve traffic flow throughout the city.
The project, which will update 22 of the 58 existing traffic signals in the city limits, was presented by Kristen Rice, the transportation and traffic engineer for the city of Lebanon. These 22 signals are located along Cumberland (U.S. 231) and High (U.S. 70) streets.
"This is a great project for our city," Rice said. "It will include new signal controllers and will put the lights back in sync to help lighten traffic flow."
Rice explained that the signal controllers are like watches, which often get off by a second or two.
"Everyone's watch is going to read a slightly different time, off by seconds or sometimes even a few minutes," Rice said. "This happens with signal controllers too, and when they're out of sync that's when traffic gets bad."
The city has also grown significantly since the last time the signals were changed. Rice said that because population changes impact traffic in a city, the timers on the signal controllers need to be changed with the population.
"The Federal Highway Commission recommends signal
changes every three to five years," Rice said. "Historic growth in Middle Tennessee contributes to the traffic problems."
Aside from signal controllers getting an update, the fiber communications between the traffic signals will also be rewired, so that all of the signals have centralized software.
"This will make it so that we can control every light from a laptop in a control room," Rice said. "Brentwood, Franklin and some other nearby cities already have this technology and it has helped their traffic considerably."
Rice also says these changes should benefit travel times, fuel economy and the environment.
"People won't be sitting in traffic for as long so it will have a cumulative impact," Rice said.
Every City Council member had positive responses to Rice's presentation.
"This is going to change people's daily lives," said Councilwoman Jeni Lind Brinkman. "It'll make traffic so much better here and save everyone time."
The project is expected to cost around $2.5 million. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be covering the majority of the cost with the city paying $500,000.
The project is projected to begin within the next 18 months.
"The schedule is highly dependent on TDOT and the Federal Highway Administration releasing funding," Rice said.
In other action, the Lebanon City Council:
Adopted the city budget for July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.Authorized the purchase of an interview recording system for the new police department building.
