Etched into a clock given to former District Attorney Tommy Thompson by the Child Advocacy Center are the words, “Perhaps the greatest gift a person can give is the gift of their time.”
Scott Ridgway, director of the Child Advocacy Center, said that Thompson’s dedication to the organization’s mantel has made him a lifetime ally to its cause. To recognize the countless hours Thompson spent as DA prosecuting cases involving children, the organization honored him at the Capitol Theatre during its annual fundraiser called, The Chocolate Affair.
Donned in Roaring Twenties regalia, guests filled up the theatre for a night of jazzy entertainment, vendor auctions and to recognize Thompson’s work.
That the center even exists is a credit to Thompson. Ridgway said in a press release that Thompson’s “years of support to the Child Advocacy Center, from the initial concept, to its inception, is how we’re where we are today.”
The CAC now has a permanent residence at 107 N. Greenwood St. in Lebanon.
While the organization holds this event every year as a major fundraiser, this was the first time it honored Thompson’s service to its mission. Also etched into that clock was a second line ... “your service to the children and families of our district will forever be remembered by the lives you have helped.”
This was the 11th annual Chocolate Affair, an event that has become the major fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center’s mission.
That mission is to reduce the trauma of child abuse and facilitate the healing process. In 2008, the center started providing services with one full-time director and a contractual forensic interviewer.
Today, its team includes a full-time forensic interviewer and a full-time family advocate, in addition to the team of volunteers that donate their time. Without Thompson’s efforts, Ridgway wondered where the CAC might be today.
According to Ridgway, the time for action is now. In 2020, the CAC received 452 referrals for children who had been severely physically or sexually abused. Of those, 318 were able to receive a forensic review.
Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Chocolate Affair, the CAC raised $26,000. That money will go to buy such items as toys and snacks for kids in the system, as well as funding much-needed counseling services.
“Children that come to our center sometimes experience high anxiety levels when they get ready for their interview, so every child gets to pick up a gift on the way out,” Ridgway said.
This was a record-breaking haul, according to Ridgway, who indicated that it topped 2019’s total by more than $2,000.
