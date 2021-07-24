The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center recently held its annual awards dinner at Cumberland University. BankTennessee sponsored the event.
This year the CAC annual meeting focused on recognition of individuals that have assisted with supporting the center and carrying out its mission.
Those honored were:
• Detective Jennifer Mekelburg-Edwards, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office
• Cpl. Matt Bush, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office
• Robert Bryan, Wilson County sheriff
• Donna Wright, Wilson County director of schools
• Cece Ralston, CAC forensic interviewer
In 2020, the CAC received 452 referrals for children who had been physically or sexually abused, of which 318 received a forensic interview. The CAC serves abused children in Wilson, Trousdale, Macon, Smith and Jackson counties.
To learn how to get involved with the CAC or to request free child abuse prevention training for your group, business, agency, or organization, go to www.cac15.org. To report child abuse or neglect, call 877-237-0004.
Submitted to the Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.