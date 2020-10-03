Heritage Medical Associates, one of the largest independent, multi-specialty physician groups in Middle Tennessee, has announced plans to merge with Children’s Clinic East, an independent pediatric group with offices in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Hermitage.
The merger will become effective on January 1, 2021, and the combined entity will include over 170 physicians and providers in 14 locations across Davidson, Wilson and Williamson counties.
“We’re proud to welcome Children’s Clinic East to Heritage Medical Associates,” said Dr. Lawrence Klinsky, president of Heritage Medical Associates. “Children’s Clinic East has a sterling reputation and shares Heritage’s commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care. This mutually-beneficial partnership will allow us to expand our footprint while continuing to provide the exceptional care that Middle Tennessee families have come to expect from both Children’s Clinic East and Heritage Medical Associates.”
Children’s Clinic East’s managing partner and physician leader, Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, said, “We’re working closely with the Heritage team to ensure a seamless transition for our patients, who will now have enhanced access to the specialties and resources offered by Heritage. We look forward to our next chapter as a part of the Heritage Medical Associates family.”
