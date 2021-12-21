Green Flash students from Friendship Christian School made a trip to the mountains this weekend to personally deliver some Christmas cheer. For some of the children they helped, it makes all the difference.
There’s a little town in Hancock County called Sneedville. It’s not very big. The population is only 1,300.
For the past couple decades, a package of goods has been delivered from Wilson County to Sneedville around the holidays. It’s typically a food box and toiletries, and the packages were prepared and distributed to lower-income families in the area.
Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland, who started the drive, said that helps offset costs for essentials and helps them out around the holidays. It began in 1977, when McFarland was still in the Army.
“There was a big flood, and we went in and rescued people,” McFarland said.
On this trip, he observed the impoverished conditions in which many people in that community lived.
Since that time, it has continued to grow. Last year, 268 families were delivered food boxes and other gift items. McFarland said that Greg Armstrong and his leadership through volunteerism students at FCS really helped it grow.
“Before Greg got involved, we were setting up across the road, putting the word out in the community and doing our thing,” McFarland said. “Well, I knew Greg was doing all these mission trips to Africa and Nicaragua. So, I said, ‘If you want to do some mission work, come with me one weekend.’ ”
That was more than 10 years ago, and Armstrong has been heavily involved ever since. Now, those students accompany him on the ministry trip like the one that took place over the weekend. It’s a unique experience for the 40 that go.
Those food boxes still get distributed, while a number of school-aged children identified to be in need are given 100 “Sneedville Bucks.”
“We work with the school system, which gives it to those kids who might not otherwise have a Christmas,” said Armstrong.
They use the Sneedville Bucks to spend at a makeshift store set up by the FCS students. At the store, the Sneedville children can select from a host of items.
“There are toiletries, socks, and toys,” said Armstrong. “Our kids guide them around so they don’t spend all their money on toys.”
There are about 25 students who serve as guides. The remaining students enlist in other activities. They work the Santa station, as well as going out to deliver the food boxes with first responders.
When the children get to visit the Santa station, they are privy to a memorable Christmas experience.
“They get to sit in Santa’s lap … we have a portable printer, so we can print the picture right then and there,” Armstrong said. “Then, the child will decorate the frame, so the child leaves with something for themselves and a present for their parents on Christmas day.”
Armstrong said that the store experience rewards the shoppers and the guides alike.
“When kids feel like, ‘This is my $100 ... I get to spend it,’ it’s a little bit of ownership,” Armstrong said. “Then, (there’s) the relationship element of it where each one of my students are spending time with one of the kids from Sneedville, and having the chance to pray with them.”
FCS started doing something new for the drive this year.
“Our entire elementary pre-K through fifth grade brought in a gently-used jacket, sweatshirt and a personal toy,” Armstrong said. “Then, we had a big chapel session, and we prayed over it and so that each one of those kids gave their own thing, and gave them that symbolism.”
The Christmas store is something they just do this time of year, but the group makes ministry trips to Sneedville almost monthly.
“We have built relationships with quite a few families, and the most we have ever done was 14 trips in a year,” said Armstrong, which is an increase that he attributes to the COVID pandemic. “Actually, COVID cut down our global ministry, so the Sneedville ministry has expanded.”
Now, the ministry has a traveling Santa, so the group goes out into the neighborhoods and sings Christmas carols.
Word is getting out, and other churches and organizations are contributing.
“Over Thanksgiving, I ran a race with the principal of St. Matthews School in Franklin,” said Armstrong. “He had heard about my ministry, and he said he wanted to get his school involved.”
They took some of the St. Matthews students on the trip for Thanksgiving.
“There are multiple area schools we have been able to partner with,” Armstrong said. “(It’s the) same with churches. It’s neat to see how God connects all those dots.”
Armstrong believes it’s the students who help convey the mission the most.
“I like to share the story of when I first talked to Mr. McFarland, and I saw the passion in his eyes,” Armstrong said. “That drew me to get into the ministry. My students see that passion. Then, they get passionate about it. They go and tell their parents and grandparents about it, and it spreads exponentially.”
None of the mission would be possible without Sally Morris, who serves as the organization’s de facto boots on the ground. She has dedicated her life to helping the people in Hancock County and continues to do that through partnerships like the one with FCS.
Morris is a retired public-health nurse who has worked at the Over Home Mission Clothing Center for the past 45 years.
She said that seeing the smiles and excitement on the faces of the children “warms her heart.”
“The children pick out something, then tear up when they see its ok to get a whole pack of socks,” Morris said.
Morris sees the difference that it makes for the FCS students too.
“Some of the children just have another day out of school, but here they have the opportunity for fellowship, and to be shown the love and spirit of Christmas,” Morris said.
The message is received loud and clear to the folks in Sneedville.
“The children, parents and grandparents can see they are loved, even by total strangers,” Morris said.
