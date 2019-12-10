Families can finish up their Christmas shopping while enjoying live entertainment at Lebanon's Annual Christmas on the Square, scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is meant to showcase the public square's businesses, and local musicians will be spreading holiday cheer with afternoon performances. Attendees may even spot Santa Claus himself.
"People can expect to see a lot of businesses on the square putting their best foot forward with all their Christmas specials," Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. "As a former business owner who worked on the square for 21 years, I know how important it is to have a good Christmas season. For a lot of small businesses, most of their revenue comes during that time."
Vendors will be open throughout the day, and Santa will be available for photos at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. His friend Sandy Claus is hosting story time at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
"Imagine That! Art Studio is doing some craft projects, and
we have five food vendors and more than 20 outside vendors," said Robyn Willis, the chamber's Special Events Division vice chairperson. "We're really trying to have something for everybody."
Children grades K-5 can also take part in a yoga session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. courtesy of Bloom Yoga, one of the square's local businesses. Instructor Debbie McBroom will lead the class, which costs $12 per child.
"Our kids' classes are catered toward lots of fun activities," Bloom Yoga co-owner Whitney Simpson said. "We bring in stories, play and music, and the exercises are focused on breathing and comfort. People can drop their kids off and roam around the square for shopping, and there's an adult class going on as well if they want to do that."
Simpson recommended that interested parents reserve a spot for their child at www.bloomyoga.studio ahead of time because the class has a limited capacity.
"We hope Bloom can help spread Christmas cheer to all ages," she said. "We're a Christ-centered studio, so we focus on both spiritual and physical health, and Christmas is an important part of our spiritual lives."
Generations of Grace Church will also be presenting a live nativity scene on the square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As the shopping draws to a close, attendees can stick around for performances from local musicians. The entertainment lineup includes Callie and Corey McKinney (1-2 p.m.), Lain Tomlinson (2-3 p.m.) and Kason Lester (3-4 p.m.).
"Christmas on the Square has a very positive impact on business in that we encourage people to shop small and local rather than going to Amazon or Target," Willis said. "We have a 'Find the Frosty' contest going where each merchant will hide a Frosty in their store every hour, and whoever finds it gets a discount. That's a good way for them to engage their customers."
Apart from the impact on small business, the city hopes to provide a fun-filled weekend for families to share.
"There will be plenty of things going on around the square," Ash said. "It's always a great time to come out and bring the family, and we're lucky to have a public square like this we can use for these events."
