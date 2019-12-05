Decorating the Christmas tree is an important tradition for many families this season, and those looking to take an extra step can visit one of Wilson County's tree farms and chop down their own.
Lebanon and Watertown are both home to acres of homegrown Christmas trees, and more than 1,000 of them are sold per year. Co-owners from both farms shared their stories with the Lebanon Democrat.
Rhonda & Chris' TreeLand
Chris and Rhonda Leauber's 90-acre piece of Watertown comes to life after Thanksgiving, with an estimated 300-400 Christmas trees sold per year.
Children and dogs can be spotted playing together in the creek, while families pick out their favorite tree to cut down and sip hot chocolate. The scene is a familiar one for the Leaubers after 17 years in the business.
"We planted our first tree in 1997," Rhonda Leauber said, noting that they take around five years to grow. "I had just started dating my husband, and he didn't know what he was doing with the tree farming. He was trying to put them in without pre-plowing, I was out there trying to help him and it was a mess. I haven't gotten out in the field since."
From there, the two settled into a groove,
with Chris Leauber handling the fieldwork and Rhonda Leauber coordinating the farm's workers, known as TreeLanders. The Leaubers' family members and Watertown High School students make up the group.
"I escort them to the farm, tell them they can grab a cart and take their saw, and then they go choose their tree," TreeLander Faith Pulley said. "We'll shake the dead needles and put it in a net to make it easier to get inside their home, and the boys will tie it on top of the car. While we're doing all that, we have complimentary hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies, marshmallows and a campfire to roast them on."
The core group is made up of five family members, including granddaughter Pulley, and three to four high school students join in each year. Oftentimes, working on the tree farm is their first job experience.
In the field, Chris Leauber plants saplings in February and begins pruning trees after they have grown for four years. The farm primarily sells Virginia Pines, with White Pines available and Blue Spruces currently growing.
"The first year, he planted like 1,000 trees and all he did was work one summer," Rhonda Leauber said. "We had all these people here ready to work, and not a soul showed up. The next day we had Santa Claus in the field and nobody showed up. It's quite a haul to be a good farmer and a good marketer, so it took us a few years to build the business."
Despite some growing pains, the family stuck with it and today has several regular customers. The farm is fully staffed on weekends, but visitors can also self-serve during the week if they call ahead.
"Right now, we have people that come out with their families where the kids are having kids, so we're looking at third-generation visitors," Rhonda Leauber said. "Our favorite thing is when people tell us they've been coming here for years and it's their family tradition."
The Leaubers also encourage visitors to bring their pets along, and hope to establish the farm as a venue for school field trips.
"We have fun with the kids and the pets all running around," Rhonda Leauber said. "We're not trying to do a commercial experience, we're trying to let people get out and enjoy the country, to get away from all the commercial stuff for a minute."
Circle S Farms
Established in 1839, Circle S Farms has a history almost as long as Lebanon itself, but its move into tree farming is a recent one.
"We started planting probably 10 years ago, and it's our fourth year selling," Circle S Farms co-owner Donnie Steed said. "The place down the road where I always used to buy my trees quit, so I started."
Making sure the trees stay in good shape is a year-round job, and the farm sells an estimated 1,000 each season.
"You have to mow the grass, keep the trees trimmed and watch out for insects," Steed said. "The best part is just meeting all the different people, talking and getting to know them."
Circle S Farms sells four types of trees: White Pine, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine and Murray Cyprus. Multiple generations of families visit the farm to search for their favorite.
"The varieties we have are pretty well the ones that do good in this area," Steed said. "I see a lot of people that bring their kids and grandkids, and they'll spend an hour or two looking for the right tree."
Once they find the right tree, families are able to chop it down for themselves.
"After they cut it down, we'll shake it and load it onto their car, and they can come by the shop and have some hot chocolate while we're working on it," Steed said. "We sell general farm goods there. We have a meat processor and sell country cooked meats, and there are also a selection of jams."
Steed has no plans to reinvent the wheel when it comes to selling trees, and expects families will be able to have the same experience at the farm in the years to come.
Where to find Christmas trees in Wilson County
Circle S Farms - 1627 Old Laguardo Road, Lebanon
• Hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays until customers stop coming.
• Trees $10 per foot, White Pine, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine and Murray Cyprus available.
Rhonda & Chris' TreeLand - 2054 Beech Log Road, Watertown
• Hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends through Dec. 15, self-service on weekdays until Dec. 25 (call ahead at 615-237-9304).
• Trees between $40 and $70 based on measurement, Virginia Pine and White Pine available.
