With Christmas passed, people across Wilson County are preparing to take down their trees and lights, and this year they can recycle both of them to benefit landscaping projects and adults with autism.
Rockwood Sustainable Solutions is entering its third year collecting trees, and for the first time they are also donating lights to Electronics Recycling Solutions in Gallatin.
"Their purpose is to provide employment for adults with autism," Rockwood owner Lincoln Young said. "When they got started a few years ago I was appointed to be on their board, and because I had years of experience in the recycling business I helped them with starting up their facility."
ERS employs people with autism to recycle items ranging from computers and cell phones to appliances and cables. Fees are used to pay its employees while they work to address the amount of electronics waste in the U.S.
Electronics make up the largest and fastest-growing waste stream in the world, according to ERS' website. Less than 20% of electronics waste produced in the U.S. is recycled, and there are 50 million tons in waste created annually.
"This partnership is something we've been wanting to do together," Young said. "We're eventually wanting to become a drop-off facility for electronics that we can send to them as well."
Christmas trees donated through the effort will be used to help with landscaping projects across the county and provide fuel for electricity. The number of trees brought in each year has increased.
"The first year, we brought in about 55 to 60 trees, and last year it was about 115," Young said. "The trees are used to make mulch, compost or soil for landscaping projects. The county has used them, and some of the material is sold out into the community."
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said materials from the trees have been used in projects for county-owned buildings and the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
"We were getting calls from people asking what they could do to recycle their Christmas trees, so I talked with our landfill manager Cindy Lynch," Hutto said. "We were working with Lincoln Young at the time, so we got together and arranged a drop-off people could use for their trees."
This year, trees and lights are being accepted through Jan. 10, 2020 at Rockwood's office, located at 510 Hartmann Drive in Lebanon.
"There will actually be a gate on the road, and we'll set a container there with a large sign," Young said. "Our only restriction is that they have to be real trees with the lights and ornaments taken off, but we'll have another container next to it for the lights."
Drop-off hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
"Lincoln has really taken it to another level this year by adding recycling for Christmas lights," Hutto said. "All in all, it's a good thing for people to be able to bring these materials by instead of burning them, which can be dangerous this time of year. He's gone above in beyond in giving back to the community, and that's what makes our county go."
