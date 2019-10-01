Circuit court clerk charged with DUI

The attorney for Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Moss, who was arrested over the weekend on charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and implied consent, said Monday that it took police hours to arrive at Moss's home to investigate a complaint that she may have been drinking and driving.
"They failed to investigate her right away," Lannon said. "The investigation occurred two hours after the call was received. She was already home in bed with her husband when the police arrived."
Moss was at work Monday, but declined to take a phone call from the Democrat.
"She plans to continue with her position as clerk," Lannon said. "This allegation will have no bearing on her ability to do that."
Moss was taken into Wilson County Jail at 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, according to the jail's website, and was released around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on her own recognizance.
"We can confirm that she was arrested stemming from a leaving the scene of an accident and property damage report taken," Sgt. PJ Hardy of the Lebanon Police Department on Monday.
Moss was reelected clerk in 2018. She is in charge of the record-keeping for the circuit court, civil division of the general sessions court, family court, juvenile court, and criminal court.
Moss is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.
