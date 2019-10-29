Circuit judge announces retirement

Longtime Circuit Judge John Wootten Jr. announced his retirement in a statement Monday, six years into his eight-year term.
"I have notified Governor Bill Lee of my decision to retire in order for him to initiate the selection process to name a successor judge until the August 2020 election," Wootten said in an emailed news release.
Wootten was first elected to the 15th Judicial District position in 1998 and was re-elected in 2006 and 2014. The district encompasses Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties. He said his retirement would be effective Jan. 1, 2020.
"Public office has been described as a public trust," Wootten said in the release. "It truly is a rare gift from the citizens to serve in public office. I have considered it my highest professional honor. I am most grateful to the good people of this five-county judicial district for granting me their trust for over 21 years."
According to the Tennessee State Courts website, Wootten spent 14 years as a assistant district attorney before being elected to the bench. He is a University of Tennessee graduate and served in the Air Force as a judge advocate from 1978-1982.
