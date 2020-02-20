The Lebanon City Council approved a private/public partnership with Creekside Village and Highland Heights Church of Christ to create a sewer solution for that area at its meeting Tuesday.
Through the agreement, the city looks to eliminate two pump stations serving the area in favor of gravity sewer service by Nov. 1. The city’s contribution per the agreement is $132,259, but it will be reimbursed $82,259 after a sanitary sewer assessment for the properties involved with the installation.
The item faced initial scrutiny from councilors after citizen Derek Dodson questioned language in the agreement but was approved unanimously.
“Highland Heights Church is being built next door to Creekside Village — that’s Philip Craighead’s development,” Dodson said, referring to the city’s former mayor. He then read a portion of the sewer agreement indicating the possibility of the city paying Creekside Village $100,000.
According to the agreement, the city will remit $50,000 to Creekside Village if work has not started by May. An additional $50,000 paid by Highland Heights will be remitted once the project ends, with the city acting as a conduit for that money.
Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said those terms were set as a safeguard in case the agreement fell through, since the city is the only party involved that can guarantee sewer coverage.
“Philip Craighead previously submitted plans in September of last year, and we’ve made changes to those plans,” City Attorney Andy Wright said. “What this is just a failsafe for him so that if for whatever reason this does not get approved, he’s going to get to build his original plans.”
Baines said funding for the project is being added to the sewer collection budget from existing water and sewer collection revenue. That means residents will not see rate changes despite the total budget amount being increased.
“The church wants sewer — we’ve got to guarantee them sewer, one way or the other, we’re going to get it to them,” he said. “The sewer provider, not the development.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next meeting is a work session scheduled for 6 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
