When the employees at Blue Moon BBQ returned to work after a 40-day closure, they were facing an entirely different business climate.
Owner Tom Ferrell expects the restaurant to make less than half of what it normally would over the next few months even as Lebanon follows the state in phasing in business activity.
“It’s devastating,” he said. “We do a lot of catering at the expo center, and they’ve cancelled all their events. A big part of our business is catering, weddings and other social events … for our business to come back we’re going to need to start having social events again, and that could take almost a year.”
In the meantime, Ferrell plans to open his dining area for customers again on May 1 to offset some of the damage and has been offering curbside pickup Thursdays through Saturdays.
“We seat about 100 people, so we’re going to cut that to 50 and spread the tables 6 feet apart,” he said. “We’re also going to back the order area up about 6 feet because people normally come up to the glass.”
The restaurant is one of many expected to open next week in conjunction with Gov. Bill Lee’s plan, which also allows retailers to resume operations on Wednesday.
City buildings and parks will start opening up as well, based on a plan Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash put together with officials earlier this week.
“With the exception of the Jimmy Floyd Center and the Lebanon Senior Center, we are tentatively looking at bringing back some of the at-home workers at the end of the month,” he said. “We’ll maintain 6-foot distancing, be extremely careful and won’t open the upstairs areas.”
Many of the community’s furloughed workers are also preparing to return to work, including more than 40 employees at Painturo’s Pizza. The business has locations in both Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, and co-owner Lisa Painter said a reopening plan is in development.
“We are working closely with our vendors and hope to reopen one day next week, but are leaning towards curbside delivery only,” she said in a statement emailed to the Democrat. “ If we decide to do curbside delivery only, that eliminates customers entering the restaurant and lessens the exposure for both customers and employees. We will certainly adhere to the CDC guidelines for the safety of our team members, and we have implemented a few new procedures of our own to further ensure their safety.”
Painturo’s has been closed for five weeks in Lebanon and four in Mt. Juliet, and Painter said revenue has been impacted.
Other industries are expected to feel that same impact as they wait for news from the state on a timeline. Lee said at a media briefing Friday that guidelines for gyms, churches, hospitals and doctor’s offices are coming next week.
“As far as when we can open to the customers, we don’t really know,” Mark Hobbs of Henderson’s Florist said. “We’ve been open just a couple days a week and I’ve been transferring the calls to my cell phone. It’s been slow, and we’re pretty well behind on our goal from where we were last year. People have lost their jobs and don’t have a lot of money to spend on things like flowers.”
The shop is offering curbside pickup and delivery, and Hobbs is hoping for Mother’s Day shoppers to bring in some more revenue for its six employees.
“We want to serve the public,” he said. “We know everybody loves flowers, and they bring joy to people at a time when many are feeling down.”
