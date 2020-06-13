The Lebanon City Council discussed approving a citywide payroll study during a work session Thursday, but officials intend to wait until the budget process ends before voting.
Human Resources Director Sylvia Reichle estimated the analysis would cost $8,000 to $9,000, but implementation would be a larger expense because some city pay scales are below market value. A full price tag is unknown, but the Lebanon Police Department alone is estimated at $135,000.
“What we’re asking is if we want to do that, if this is an appropriate time,” she said. “It could take up to six months to actually do the full study, and then be able to make a determination then what actions may need to taken if any, and whether or not the funding will be available to do that.”
Lebanon previously conducted payroll studies in 2015 and 2017, and its current data was adopted in 2018. Revisiting the data came up during the city’s budget process when Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice said his dispatchers were underpaid, and asked for a revamped promotion policy across the department.
“You cannot adjust the dispatchers without that having an impact on the rest of the department,” Reichle said, noting that Lebanon’s dispatchers are paid roughly $2-3 an hour less than Wilson County’s. “If you adjust one particular position up, you have to take the other positions and move them up as well … I think we can’t look at one department without looking at the whole thing. It isn’t the only department where we have pay issues.”
Mayor Bernie Ash said the council could commission the study and wait to implement it depending on the price.
“If we do a study that says ‘you need $2 million to correct it,’ we would know that but we’d also know we don’t have $2 million right now,” he said. “We may have to, like we do with our capital projects, phase it in … I think it’s better to know your situation than it is to keep your head in the sand.”
Shutdowns related to COVID-19 are still a factor in spending as well, since the city has not received all the economic data from April’s slate of closures. Figures from March put sales tax collections up 3% at $1.09 million.
“Whenever sales happen in March, they file it in April and they call it the filing for April,” Finance Commissioner Stuart Lawson said. “You get it in May, so once we get to the end of this month that will give you a better idea of what April did.”
That means the sales tax figures released in July and August will outline the impact from reopened county businesses. If those numbers are high enough they could support capital projects that were cut from the current budget proposal.
The Lebanon City Council is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by a regular called council meeting at 6 p.m.
