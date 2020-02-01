The Lebanon City Council debated whether to support a state cap on local property tax increases at its work session Thursday.
State Sen. Mike Bell is expected to introduce a bill that would limit increases to 5% without a referendum, which would impact local governments across the state if passed.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash proposed a resolution to support Bell’s bill, but all councilors in attendance (Fred Burton, Chris Crowell and Jeni Lind Brinkman) expressed opposition. A council decision to either support or oppose the bill would signal if the city is willing to implement it locally, an option even if it fails in the state legislature.
“First of all, I want to make sure that everybody understands the city of Lebanon is not in any financial difficulty at all,” Ash said. “We have good fund balance and we’re doing well but looking at the way some of the property taxes have been done over the last 20 years I think at a later date we might be in some trouble.”
Ash pointed to the city’s recent 41% property tax increase, a jump he said came all at once because the city has typically lowered or maintained the tax rate in previous years.
“I think with the 5% cap — and we don’t have to do it every year — it would cause a situation where we would have to manage the money better,” he said. “Manage our spending better, and not come up every few years or every 20 years with one huge tax increase. I think the biggest problem with the last tax increase … everybody I’ve talked to said, ‘you just hit us all at once.’ Especially guys that own apartments and rental houses, they ate me alive because this hit them hard.”
Councilors opposing the bill shared concerns about government oversight and how the city would handle revenue shortfall under its limitations.
“Why are we here if we have to have the state tell us how much we can increase the property tax?” Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell asked. “I don’t want them telling us. What do they know about Lebanon? We all need to be fiscally responsible, it’s just when we get an edict sent to us from Washington or from Nashville, I’m like, time out.”
Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman also spoke against the bill and said the council should instead present a resolution opposing it.
“It’s almost like an unbalance, in that you’re going to say, ‘you’re here and we’re not going to provide any other funding sources that are going to help you,’ ” she said, addressing Ash. “I’m going to be completely frank, this is my first year as a council member and the only budget I’ve seen you came to us with a $3 million deficit. So where is my confidence level that you are going to manage our budget better? I hate to be harsh, but this is the reality I see right now.”
Crowell added that he would like State Sen. Mark Pody, State Rep. Clark Boyd and State Rep. Susan Lynn to attend an upcoming work session and explain their positions on the proposed bill.
“I just want everyone to be on the same page,” Ash said, noting that he would be willing to pull his resolution. “If we’re all in agreement to stop this and continue to raise revenues a little when we need it, instead of saying ‘I’m not raising revenues, I’m getting elected this year’ … if we fail to manage our budget, should the state come in?”
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, in the city’s administration building at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
