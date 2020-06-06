The Lebanon City Council approved a $1.2 million bid for a 1-million-gallon water storage tank at Seay Hill at a special called meeting Friday, along with roughly $506,600 in improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.
Those items were previously passed on first reading at Tuesday’s regular session council meeting. Lebanon received a $1.4 million state loan to fund the storage tank in December 2019, which carries a 20-year term at 1.32% interest.
In addition, the council granted the Lebanon Police Department authorization to collect $5 electronic traffic citation fees, a renewal of existing costs that sunset every five years, and accepted a $1,000 out-of-state tornado relief donation.
An ordinance that would have seen the city lease a private aircraft hangar to Aeronautique, LLC at $1,332.67 a year until June 30, 2060 was removed from the agenda prior to the meeting.
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular session meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 16.
