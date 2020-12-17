The Lebanon City Council approved a $643,300 traffic signal repair project aimed at restoring tornado-damaged traffic signals on first reading vote at its meeting Tuesday.
If the project is approved on second reading, the city will contribute $128,660 to the effort with the remainder covered by the state. Traffic lights at eight intersections struck during the March 3 tornado would be fully restored.
“This project is to permanently repair our traffic signals that were damaged during the tornadoes,” Lebanon Transportation/Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice said during the meeting. “They vary in scale from a full rebuilt at Walmart to damaged signal heads. The temporary repairs were made immediately following the tornado, and this is for permanent repairs.”
In addition, the council voted to indefinitely defer an item allowing medical uses on the city square after the Lebanon Planning Department asked for time to develop more specific guidelines.
“There’s no time crunch on this,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “I think we probably need a little bit of something, but there’s no time crunch. I’ll work with all the parties concerned and anybody who has a concern about it, and we’ll come back with something different.”
Councilors also unanimously selected Ward 1’s Joey Carmack to serve as mayor pro tem and heard a progress update on the upcoming public park at Cairo Bend Road.
“We met yesterday virtually with the developers, getting an understanding of where they’re at,” Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said. “They’ve started doing all the grading across the entire 16 acres, getting ready to start working on paving and so forth. We’re still projected on a hopefully ending date in May at some point.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.
