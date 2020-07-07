The Lebanon City Council remains divided on rezoning more than 200 acres of property on Tater Peeler Road and Cainsville Road from residential to industrial ahead of a first reading vote set for Tuesday.
At its meeting in May, The Lebanon Planning Commission voted 6-2 against the rezoning because of the number of nearby homes and uncertainties surrounding what business would locate there.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and the members of the council each weighed in during a debate lasting more than an hour at a work session Thursday, though Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman was absent.
“All we are voting on is annexation and rezoning, we’re not saying OK to whatever comes there,” Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine, who also serves on the planning commission, said. “I do think that this is going to be a positive thing, especially with some road improvements. This might even get Copart going a different direction, I think it could be a real benefit to the city where the city isn’t having to pay a whole lot of money for something like this.”
Joe McKnight, a realtor representing the project developer, previously told the council a facility would likely represent logistics or big box distribution and require road improvements in the area. He estimated Lebanon would see $90,000 in annual property taxes from an industrial facility on the property.
Citizens and officials opposed to the rezoning are primarily concerned about the road condition, decreased property values and any potential disruption from construction work.
“I’ve been out there and talked to a lot of the residents that live out there,” Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton said. “Number one, the road is outrageous … a lot of people have been their whole lives out there in that area, and nothing’s been done … you talk about jobs, every industry in Lebanon’s got hiring signs up.”
Ward 5 Councilor Tick Bryan said he supports the rezoning because the developer has followed city guidelines.
“The developers, they have the legal right,” he said. “If they do everything that they’re supposed to do and it’s not approved — and this has happened before — we’ve had lawsuits before, and they have the legal right to do it. And they will win, and I don’t want to go that route. We’ve got to stand up and make the decision, and we can tiptoe around it for months but that’s inevitably what’s going to happen.”
City Attorney Andy Wright confirmed during the meeting that developers have sued the city over similar zoning decisions, though Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash noted the city is not required to annex the property.
“We have people who have lived out there for decades and decades, they have their life’s savings there and they’re all invested in their property,” Ash said. “If we change the zoning to industrial, that’s going to make a huge change that I don’t think these people are ready for. I don’t see any guarantees now that developers are going to redo the road, that’s a huge expense. I don’t think the city’s going to any time soon, I’m not sure if that neighborhood is ready for this kind of change. I think there are other industrial properties already zoned that might be better for this particular project.”
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack and Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell both expressed support for adding restrictions on the property’s usage if it were approved.
“We’ve got Lochinvar right next door, and Lochinvar is a great member of the Lebanon industrial community,” Crowell said. “This could fit right in next to Lochinvar. Camille supports the proposed request and she represents that area … certainly I respect her position, that carries some weight in my book. The planning commission did recommend denial on this … I have a lot of respect for the planning commission. I know we’re an independent vote, but we’ve got these people there for a reason, so I think we have to listen to what their concerns are.”
Carmack also noted that he was originally opposed to the rezoning but now leans toward approving it.
“I understand that the property owners deserve to be able to sell their property,” he said. “At the same time, I want to make sure that the people that have to live adjacent to it are going to be not impacted by the issue … I have personal friends out there and I want to make sure it’s going to be done right, and I’m starting to become favorable to this because I believe people should be able to sell their land.”
The Lebanon City Council is set to hold a first reading vote on the rezoning at its regular session meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, immediately following a public hearing at 5:55 p.m.
