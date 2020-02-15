The Lebanon City Council is poised to approve a public/private partnership with Creekside Village and Highland Heights Church of Christ to create a global sewer solution for that area at its meeting Tuesday.
Lebanon currently has two pump stations serving the Coles Ferry Pike area but aims to eliminate them in favor of gravity sewer service by Nov. 1. The city’s contribution per the agreement would be $132,259.
Creekside Village is expected to start work on the project by May, and the agreement states the city would remit them $50,000 otherwise. If the developer does not meet the Nov. 1 deadline, the city would provide a pump and haul service at standard monthly sewer rates.
That item is set to appear on the council’s consent agenda alongside a sanitary sewer assessment for the project for a minimum of $82,259.
The Lebanon City Council’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m., at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
