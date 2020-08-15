The Lebanon City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading vote on the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay, a design guide aimed at promoting economic development in that area, at its meeting Tuesday.
South Hartmann is one of four areas the city hopes to grow into activity centers as part of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The section of the roadway near Lebanon High School in particular remains largely undeveloped despite relatively high traffic levels.
“The South Hartmann Gateway study, obviously, has been a big effort that we’ve been working on for a while,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “There was a good community outreach for this, and we got a lot of good feedback, really heard from the community and had a lot of positive feedback from that effort.”
Corder said those community insights are being used to create new zoning for the area, but current residents will not need to worry about having their properties rezoned.
“In this situation, we decided to go with an overlay, so we weren’t going to do a straight rezoning for everybody,” he said. “Everybody can keep their zoning the way it is, and just put an overlay on top of it … the thing that people wanted to see was they wanted to continue the downtown, the small-town feel with activity centers that could be created into vibrant areas.”
Under the study’s guidelines, some sections of the gateway would be interstate-oriented while others would focus on walkability for pedestrians. Overall maintenance costs are expected to rise if the overlay is passed, though an estimate has not been made available.
“It is important to know that some of the things that we’re doing are going to be bringing the buildings up to some of the streets,” Corder said. “The maintenance is going to be a little bit more expensive. We think we’re going to be able to get a more vibrant community out of it, but there’s going to be a cost to that.”
Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine expressed support for the plan and said she sees it as a necessary step to move the city forward.
“I really feel like … we are already behind on this Hartmann Gateway, and we have to as a city and as a planning commission have a plan,” she said. “Things can always have variances and we can always reconsider, but we’ve got to have some standards and some guidelines to go by, especially in these gateway areas.”
Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said the decision is made more important because the South Hartmann area is still in development.
“The purpose of a gateway study and gateway plan is to give people an impression of what we want when they come into our community,” he said. “This is our opportunity to sort of paint the picture how we want it.”
Members of the public can view copies of the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay and planning study at https://www.lebanontn.org/637/South-Hartmann-Drive-Gateway-and-Zoning, and the item will be part of a public hearing at the council’s meeting Tuesday.
The council also discussed deferring the Bartons Creek Watershed Flood Risk Management Project, which is aimed at reducing flooding on the public square — another of the four activity centers envisioned in the comprehensive plan.
That project would be a 65/35% split in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Army, and Public Works Commissioner Jeff Baines said the current estimate would see the city pay the 35% at $750,000.
“I’m just concerned about inflation,” Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said. “If you keep pushing this down it’s only going to move the prices more. This is something that will make an impact for the square … when there’s flooding issues, this is going to help offset some of those flooding issues that happen around the square.”
At the council’s July 16 work session, Baines said the project would mitigate around 6 inches of flood damage, which would not have mattered against the flood that hit the square in 2010.
“The question brought up at the last meeting was, how much help would it be?” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “Would we see enough help to justify spending $750,000? I’m not saying one way or the other, but we need to know how much value we get for the $750,000.”
Ash had previously asked if the money would be better spent on reconstruction for any businesses affected by flooding. He operated Creative Photography on the square for 21 years and dealt with multiple instances of flood damage.
“I’ve had water up 5 or 6 inches, I’ve had water up 2 or 3 inches,” he said. “If you have water in your building you’ve got a problem, whether it’s 3 inches or 6 inches, about the same problem.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, immediately following a public hearing at 5:55 p.m.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom, and members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.