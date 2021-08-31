Hurricane Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm after devastating parts of Louisiana, but remains on a trajectory to hit Wilson County. Local officials and first responders met Monday to discuss a game plan.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he sat in a briefing Monday morning to review what needed to happen in advance of the storm hitting the city.
The city gave out sandbags to local business owners and residents for anyone who lives or works in the Sinking Creek and Bartons Creek watersheds. Two separate locations for sandbag pickup were set up at the Lebanon Fire Station No. 1 on Gay Street just off the square and the Big Lots parking lot on Main Street.
Bell said that the city would be posting updates on social media and through email blasts they use for standard citizen communications.
According to Bell, the city has been cleaning out the creeks of debris and as well as removing some beaver dams. On Monday, members of the Public Works department were also out examining sinkholes. Bell said these can act as a warning system for the city. If they are empty before the rains come, it’s a good sign they will be able to help drain any rising water.
Working in collaboration with the Lebanon Fire Department, members of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency will form a swiftwater response team.
WEMA Fire Chief Jeremy Hobbs said the eight-man team would have boats ready including inflatable and metal vessels for potential rescues. It will consist of experienced swiftwater technicians.
Hobbs said the eight workers would be divided into two teams roaming the city to offer aid or rescue. He also issued a warning not to drive through high water, citing this as the origin of most of the response calls they receive during flood events.
WEMA Capt. Daniel Cowan said on Monday the agency had been sending out updates for the past couple of days, but encouraged everyone to remain vigilant throughout the storm’s arrival, and suggested downloading the app called Wilson County EMA on phones. Cowan said through the app he can send push notification alerts to warn residents of impending floods. Cowan also said they would be updating the WEMA Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.
Cowan warned that it doesn’t require a lot of water to flood South Cumberland street, but that the 5 inches of rainfall predicted will not likely reach the square. Therefore, he said for businesses in the area that it would not hurt to have things picked up and moved off the floor.
A flash flood watch went into effect at 7 p.m. Monday and is expected to remain in effect until early Wednesday morning.
