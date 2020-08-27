The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission deferred a rezoning request that could place a high-density townhome development near the Lebanon Municipal Airport at its meeting Tuesday after some debate.
Project representative Ryan Lovelace of Civil Site Design said the development would include approximately 130 units, but members of the Lebanon Airport Commission are wary of the project.
“If I understand correctly, this zoning could have almost 400 units,” Lebanon Special Projects Administrator R.T. Baldwin said. “In July of 2018, city council approved an easement or right of way to align with Tucker’s Gap for access to this piece of property, and at the time it was under the assumption in the preliminary plat that what was going to be developed there were single-family lots and not townhomes and this number of units.”
Baldwin spoke on behalf of the Airport Commission, which he frequently works alongside. Townhome developments in the area could also conflict with the airport’s long-term vision to expand its runway to the north.
“This site is heavily encumbered by wetlands, so there’s only so much property that you can develop on it,” Lovelace said. “That number that was put out there, 300 or 400 units, that could never be even close to being achieved with the environmental issues of the property, so townhomes fit better here. That’s what we’re proposing tonight.”
Lovelace said the developers have also looked at the airport’s future development plan to avoid any location conflicts.
“I understand the airport’s concern about higher density and having structures three stories or higher, “ planning commissioner Chad Williams said. “That’s not going to happen with this. I talked to the developer and he said that he’s going to have a maximum of 130 units and two stories high maximum. It’s less density than what they could probably get on the current zoning they’re trying to achieve, and the issue that the runway was going to come close to that — it’s not even going to be near as close as down there behind Wilson County Motors where we’ve got three story apartments.”
Williams said the development would also provide walkability to K-12 schools and the shopping center on West Main Street.
Other commissioners present, including Chairman David Taylor, voted to defer because the rezoning conflicts with the plan laid out in the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay.
“I would like to see the zoning and the site plans kind of come through simultaneously to give us some clarity on that,” Taylor said. “So I’m thinking the deferment would probably be the better of the options.”
The commission ultimately voted to defer the request to its Sept. 22 meeting by a 7-1 vote, and also OK’d plans for more than 160 residential spaces and two large-scale business developments in other areas.
Among the items approved were Bellvue Belcher Townhomes Phase II’s site plan, which includes 96 units on Belcher Drive and Bellvue Drive, and preliminary plats for two new sections at Walker Estates Subdivision with a combined 67 lots.
Eastgate Logistics Center 1 & 2, a 31-acre industrial development on Eastgate Boulevard, and Callis Road Industrial, a 33-acre development on Callis Road, had their site plans approved during the meeting as well.
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.
