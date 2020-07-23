Area developers are looking to build more than 800 new apartments and townhomes in Lebanon, with the city’s planning commission set to vote Tuesday.
The highest volume would be concentrated in Revere Apartments, a 492-unit development with a site plan at 2135 Lebanon Road. Other site plans on the agenda include Cedar Ridge at Woodall (215 units on Cottoncloud Drive) and South Maple Townhomes (101 units on South Maple Street).
Preliminary plat approval for Oaks Pointe, an 81-lot subdivision at Cherry Blossom Way, is also coming up for a vote and would connect to The Pointe at Five Oaks.
That surge in activity comes as the city prepares a virtual open house for its 2040 Comprehensive Plan on Thursday. The document is a land use map meant to guide future decisions on infrastructure, zoning, housing development and more.
“We’re going to try and match what an in-person open house would be like, but it would be virtual and people can come to it whenever they want to,” Planning Director Paul Corder said. “We’ll send out that link when it’s up, but we’re kind of at the final stages of it.”
Planning Commission Vice Chairman Mack McCluskey said he wanted to see the city focus more on mass transit systems in its development plan, including buses and trains.
“It seems to me that we should be leading rather than just responding to what people comment on,” he said. “I’ve made that comment before, and I’m just one voice in the wilderness.”
Corder said the plan does include a section on transit-oriented development, but that buses in particular are not considered a high priority for the city.
“We concentrate more on the train,” he said. “The bus is something that we’re looking at for in the future … we do need to find out how people are interacting with the city and get input, but there is some balance to be struck where there are some things we know and have a bigger context than individual experience.”
The Lebanon City Council met later the same day and passed a first reading vote amending the city’s budget to repair Cedar Grove Cemetery, which sustained damage in multiple areas during the March 3 tornado.
According to the ordinance, the city is required to follow FEMA’s Environmental Historical Preservation Guidelines to be eligible for reimbursement for the expenses, totaling $105,000.
“I know it’s been a long process, and we had a lot of Is to dot and Ts to cross,” Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said. “I’ve gotten several complaints about the trees being down and I’m glad that we’re moving forward to get them fixed.”
The Lebanon City Council has also scheduled an electronic special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday that includes a second reading vote on the ordinance, which would allow repairs to begin sooner if approved.
