The Lebanon City Council discussed a potential sewer system extension aimed at boosting economic development at its work session on Thursday.
If approved and sent out for bids, the project would extend sewer access along South Hartmann Drive’s corridor south of Interstate 40. Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines expects the price tag would come in around $700,000.
“It definitely is a high profile area,” Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said. “We’ve seen in the most recent years that development come through. We’ve seen the new hotels, the new medical plaza, Bojangles … the buildings that are coming in are nice quality, and we have a lot of third-party people asking about this area right now.”
According to Haston, the reason some companies are turning away from that location is a lack of sewer access. She expects an extension to spur economic growth and eventually offset the cost through water, gas and tax revenue.
Funding for the project, if approved, is likely to come from the city’s enterprise fund as part of next year’s budget.
“The only drawback to that area is the airport overlay zones,” Baines said. “That’s going to control some height things, but other than that it’s prime property.”
Members of the council were supportive of the proposal, which is slated for a first reading vote during the body’s meeting Tuesday.
“The city does not own property, so it’s not like we can make somebody sell it or buy it, but what we can do as a city is get some of these zones ready,” Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to bring in business and show that we are trying to promote people to come here by having sites ready for them.”
Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said there is a level of risk on the investment, but predicted it would create a steady momentum among businesses.
“I have several people interested in that area,” Haston said. “Off the top of my head I can think of five that are really hot on it, but it’s all about timing. A very nice sit down restaurant that I know everyone here would love to dine at is interested in a spot over there.”
The council also deferred a request from Wilson County to waive fees on the upcoming jail expansion, which is not on the agenda for Tuesday. The request covers a maximum of $579,000 in various fees.
“I don’t work for the jail, I work for the clerk’s office, but the jail doesn’t just service people in the county,” Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said. “There’s people in the city too. I don’t know if we should do this much but us waiving some is kind of a courtesy to them. The police are having to drop people off there night and day, and I can tell you from my experience in the courtroom that the jail we have now is overcrowded.”
Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton said that any fees waived from enterprise funds need to be reimbursed from the general fund, and expressed concerns about having to do so.
“With what we’ve got going, I don’t see how we can afford to take out $579,000,” he said. “The county’s got plenty of money. I paid my taxes today, they’ve got plenty of money.”
Further discussion on the item was deferred in part because Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash was unable to attend the work session.
The council is also slated to vote on a resolution that would see the Lebanon Fire Department apply for $555,650 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding. The city would contribute a 10% match, or $55,565.
Those funds are currently available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, and Lebanon Grant Coordinator Anthony Tate is optimistic about receiving them.
“I think we have a pretty good opportunity to get this grant,” he said, noting that the application requests funding for rescue services. “I was talking to Chief Baird and he said pretty much every time it floods we have a water rescue, so they’re using a lot of equipment that needs to updated for that. Then there’s trench rescue, confined space rescue and rope rescue. All the things are needed, and would really help our city out and help the safety of our firefighters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.